Vermont college chapel renamed over eugenics link can keep new title, judge says

A private liberal arts college in Vermont that changed the name of its chapel over ties to eugenics will not be ordered to restore the title. A former governor and special administrator of the John Mead estate says he is disappointed in last week’s ruling but that the judge is allowing the case to proceed to a jury trial on damages on other claims. Middlebury College says it’s pleased that the claims at the heart of the lawsuit have been resolved in the college’s favor. It said in 2021 when it announced the name change that Mead was an instigator of policies in the early 1900s that sought to isolate and prevent procreation of certain people.

