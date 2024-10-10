1 dead and several injured after a hydrogen sulfide release at a Houston plant

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says one person has died and several others have been injured when a chemical was released from a Houston industrial plant. Authorities warned nearby residents to stay inside and close doors and windows. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on the social platform X that one of the injured was transported to a hospital by helicopter. City officials in the Houston suburb of Pasadena told residents on social media that hydrogen sulfide had been released at a Shell Pemex facility. Authorities did not immediately release details about what caused the incident.

