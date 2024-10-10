NATO will start an annual nuclear exercise as Russia threatens Ukraine’s Western backers

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says the alliance will hold its annual nuclear exercise next week. The Steadfast Noon drill is planned well in advance, but starts just weeks after President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine to discourage Ukraine’s allies from supporting attacks on his country. The exercise will be led by Belgium and the Netherlands, use eight military bases and involve 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 nations. It’s been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade. Bomber aircraft and fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads are taking part, but no live munitions are used. The exercise is being held far from Russia.

