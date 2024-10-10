North Dakota’s abortion ban will remain on hold during court appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge won’t let the state’s near total ban on abortions stand while the state appeals a ruling striking down the law. State District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday denied the state’s motion to stay his decision pending appeal. Last month, Romanick ruled that North Dakota’s abortion restrictions are unconstitutionally vague, and that pregnant women in the state have a fundamental right to abortion up until the fetus is viable. An attorney for the state said the ruling could confuse county prosecutors and judges, but a lawyer for the plaintiffs said the ban itself was confusing.

