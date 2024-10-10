Police rescue 170 animals from a home in Puerto Rico including turtles, donkeys and dogs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say they have rescued 170 animals from a home in a mountain town and arrested their owner. Among the animals rescued were turtles, donkeys, goats, sheep, various dog breeds and even an endangered Puerto Rican parrot. Police said Thursday that none of the animals discovered in the town of Gurabo had received veterinary treatment and some had to be hospitalized. Their owner, a 70-year-old woman, was being held on a $27,000 bond.

