Taylor Swift donates $5 million toward hurricane relief efforts

Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The nonprofit announced the pop star’s donation Wednesday and encouraged others to join Swift in contributing to relief efforts. Swift has a long history of donating to nonprofits in the wake of natural disasters or tragic events. She has also made food bank donations a hallmark of her Eras Tour, donating in the cities where she played shows. Swift’s longtime friends, actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, also donated $1 million to Feeding America to support the hurricane relief efforts.

