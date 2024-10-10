Tropicana Field shredded by Hurricane Milton is the latest sports venue damaged by weather

Roof panels atop the home of the Tampa Bay Rays were ripped to shreds by Hurricane Milton. Debris scattered across the field and throughout the seating areas after the deadly storm barreled across Florida. Aerial video and images showed the domed building’s roof completely tattered, giving a clear line of sight into the stadium. It the latest sports venue severely damaged by weather. Others include the Metrodome roof collapse, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility collapse, the Georgia Dome roof getting partially ripped off and the Superdome getting damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.