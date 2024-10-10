Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates a Turkish-funded mosque in Albania’s capital

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Turkey’s president has traveled to Albania’s capital to inaugurate a Turkish-funded mosque as part of a trip to boost ties and discuss regional issues. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also says his country will give an unspecified number of drones to boost military capabilities in Albania, whose population is slightly more than 50% Muslim. The new Namazgah mosque in Tirana is one of the largest in the Balkans. Erdogan met with Albanian President Bajram Begaj and later with Prime Minister Edi Rama, with whom he has close ties. Following a meeting of top officials from both countries, the two sides signed agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture and education.

