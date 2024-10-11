Don’t count on a recount to change the winner in close elections this fall. They rarely do
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the American electorate so evenly divided, there will be elections in November so close that officials will have to recount the votes. Just don’t expect those recounts to change the winner. They rarely do, even when the margins are tiny. There have been 36 recounts in statewide general elections since America’s most famous one in 2000. That’s when Republican George W. Bush maintained his lead over Democrat Al Gore in a Florida recount. Only three of those recounts resulted in a new winner, and all three were decided by hundreds of votes, not thousands.