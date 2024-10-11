JD Vance refused five times to acknowledge Donald Trump lost 2020 election in podcast interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is again refusing to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election over former President Donald Trump. The New York Times reported Friday that Vance evaded the question five times during a podcast interview set to be released on Saturday. The Ohio senator repeated the response he used during his debate against Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, saying he was “focused on the future.” Vance’s refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the 2020 election echoes the rhetoric pushed by his running mate. Judges, election officials, cybersecurity experts and Trump’s own attorney general have all rejected Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

