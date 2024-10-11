The 2 people killed after a leak at a Texas oil refinery worked for a maintenance subcontractor

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — The director of Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex says two employees killed when hydrogen sulfide leaked at a Houston-area oil refinery were employees of a subcontractor performing maintenance work. Victor Rodriguez told reporters in Mexico City on Friday that the two “were in the zone directly affected” by the gas leak. The Harris County sheriff said nearly three dozen people were also injured and either transported to hospitals or treated at the scene following the leak of hydrogen sulfide Thursday at the facility in Deer Park. The leak led to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents that was lifted Thursday night after air monitoring found no risk to the community.

