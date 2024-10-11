Turkey and Serbia suggest they might jointly produce military drones

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The leaders of Turkey and Serbia say they plan close cooperation between their military industries including a possible joint production of military drones. The announcement Friday comes months after a delivery of Turkish unmanned aircraft to Kosovo, which sparked anger in Belgrade. While Serbia had initially planned the purchase Bayraktar military drones from Turkey, it announced in 2023 that it had abandoned the plan in response to Turkey’s delivery of the drones to Kosovo, a former Serbian province which declared independence in 2006 and which Serbia does not recognize. On Friday, the populist Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic seemed to have changed his mind while hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Belgrade.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.