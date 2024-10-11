U.S. expands sanctions on Iran in response to its ballistic attack on Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran’s energy sector in response to its October 1 attack on Israel, firing roughly 180 missiles into the country. Iran said the barrage was retaliation for a series of devastating blows Israel has landed in recent weeks against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began. Included in Friday’s sanctions are blocks on Iran’s so-called “ghost fleet” of ships and associated firms that span the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions that allegedly obfuscate and transport Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.