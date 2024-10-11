US consumer sentiment slips in October on frustration over high prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ outlook on the economy soured a bit after two months of small gains, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday. The index slipped to 68.9 in October from 70.1 in September, which had been its highest reading since May. “Consumers continue to express frustration over high prices,” said Joanne Hsu, director of consumer surveys at University of Michigan.

