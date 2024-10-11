What to stream: ‘Warriors’ album, ‘The Dating Game’ killer, ‘NCIS: Origins’ and Travis Kelce’s games

Travis Kelce adding game show host to his growing resume with “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” and Lin-Manuel Miranda offering the musical concept album “Warriors” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. For those looking for a comedy, Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage play brothers, and former partners in crime, in the starry new movie “Brothers” on Prime Video. Nintendo fans get Super Mario Party Jamboree and those thirsting for origin stories look to the things that fed Leroy Jethro Gibbs in “NCIS: Origins,” a series set 25 years before the original.

