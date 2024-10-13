Pennsylvania voters to decide key statewide races in fall election
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters this fall will decide three statewide offices in addition to races for U.S. Senate and the presidency. The attorney general oversees hundreds of prosecutors, the auditor general keeps a watch over government agencies and the treasurer handles the state’s money. The attorney general’s race pits Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday against Democrat Eugene DePasquale. DePasquale, who is a former auditor general and state representative. Incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity is being challenged by Democrat Erin McClelland. And Republican Auditor General Tim DeFoor faces Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.