Campaigning begins for Japan’s parliamentary election

TOKYO (AP) — Official campaigning has begun for Japan’s Oct. 27 parliamentary election. More than 1,300 candidates are expected to enter races for the 465-seat Lower House before registration closes later Tuesday. The new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the snap election to get the public’s mandate following a ruling party scandal over political funds. Observers say the opposition is too fractured to push the governing party out of power. But the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan sees the ruling party’s scandal as a chance to gain ground. Its centrist leader, Yoshihiko Noda, says leadership change is the biggest political reform.

