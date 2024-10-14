Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fans cheer her on as her opponent fights for recognition

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing a little-known Democratic challenger who thinks he can sway conservatives frustrated by her extremism. Early voting started Tuesday in Georgia, where retired Army general and farmer Shawn Harris is challenging Green in an overwhelmingly Republican district. Harris says Greene is more focused on national fame than her bringing home wins for her district. But voters at a recent town hall were energized by her contentious takes on national issues. Democrats are raising money by appealing to people’s disdain for Greene. Many Harris donors are from outside of Georgia, eager to bolster a challenge to a nationally known far-right Republican.

