A wild cat native to Africa and Asia is captured in a Chicago suburb

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — A wild cat native to Africa and parts of Asia has been captured after roaming around a Chicago suburb. Authorities used a pole with a cord on the end to lasso and cage the caracal Tuesday in Hoffman Estates, northwest of Chicago. The large cat was first spotted in the area last week. Hoffman Estates police say a Wisconsin animal sanctuary was expected to pick up the unharmed caracal. It’s not clear how the wild cat came to be on the loose in the Chicago suburbs. Caracals are native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India. They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds.

