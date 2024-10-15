Casey, McCormick debating again after combative first meeting in battleground Senate race
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger David McCormick are meeting for their second debate. Tuesday’s debate comes with control of the Senate on the line this election. Tens of millions of dollars are pouring into the swing-state race. During their combative first debate two weeks ago, Casey portrayed McCormick as a wealthy, carpetbagging former hedge fund CEO who will serve the interests of billionaires. McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing career politician. Casey is seeking a fourth term. The 60-minute debate is being hosted by WPVI-TV in Philadelphia and will air live on TV and online beginning at 7 p.m.