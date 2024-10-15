Elton John turns the saga of televangelist Tammy Faye into song for Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — When Elton John was on tour in America during the 1970s, there was someone on TV who caught his eye. She was an over-the-top, heavy makeup-wearing performer who wore her heart on her sleeve and seemed in on the joke, televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. John has put her story to song with the stage musical “Tammy Faye” and the latest iteration lands on Broadway this month, championing what he calls “a gladiator on her own terms.” The musical has been retooled from a run in London in 2022 and comes at a time when the culture is reconsidering stories of women lost amid crisis.

