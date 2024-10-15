France will host Israel in the Nations League ‘under usual conditions,’ French authorities say

PARIS (AP) — Israel’s Nations League soccer match against host France next month will take place in “usual conditions,” French authorities said, a day after Italy hosted Israel in the same competition without incident despite security concerns. Laurent Nuñez, the Paris police prefect, said in a statement that the match at the Stade de France on Nov. 14 will be played “under the usual conditions for a Nations League match and will of course be open to the public.” Italy beat Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Monday, with the game being played against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza.

