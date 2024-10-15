Greek official accuses EU of policy failure on migration as war and climate change fuel displacement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek official has criticized the outgoing European Commission for failing to forge a common policy to deport migrants and warned that war and climate change were increasing global displacement. A deputy minister for migration said Tuesday that a landmark European Union migration pact agreed upon earlier this year remained lacking in practical terms. The minister said that wars in the Middle East and Africa combined with the effects of climate change would put Europe under continuous long-term pressure. The official also expressed alarm at the growing number of refugees in Lebanon because of ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting the militant group Hezbollah.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.