Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri Constitution has raised close to $22 million. Campaign reports filed Tuesday show Missourians for Constitutional Freedom brought in more than $14 million between July and the end of September. The proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee the right to an abortion until fetal viability. Missouri enacted a near-total abortion ban in 2022. A political action committee created to fight the amendment has so far raised about $212,000. And Missouri Right to Life has spent more than $637,000 opposing the amendment. The abortion-rights campaign had close to $11 million at the start of the month to spend on advertising.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.