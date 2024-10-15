Off-duty Detroit officer fatally shot after wounding 2 fellow officers, chief says

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers have been wounded after coming under gunfire by an off-duty officer who threatened suicide and later was fatally shot. Police Chief James White told reporters that the off-duty officer had been struggling with a mental health crisis and that the officers who were wounded had arrived in response to a 911 call Monday afternoon. White said the 13-year veteran of the department recently had returned to full duty and had been working through a degenerative condition. He was wearing his uniform at the time of the shooing. White said one of the wounded officers returned fire, striking the off-duty officer.

