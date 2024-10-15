Palm Springs Animal Shelter & Palm Springs Subaru to host Pet Adoption Bash

Palm Springs Subaru and the Palm Springs Animal Shelter are inviting Coachella Valley residents to join them for the Pet Adoption Bash.

The event will take place at the Palm Springs Shelter on Thursday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 20 adopters will receive a free new parent kit, including pet essentials and supplies. The event will also include giveaways and treats for all participants.

Attendees are also welcome to bring their pets for free vaccinations.

Additionally, Palm Springs Subaru is providing a $4,000 grant to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

The event is part of the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, where Palm Springs Subaru joins over 630 Subaru retailers nationwide, providing more than $3 million in critical funding to local animal shelters.* These grants, administered by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), help cover costs like veterinary care and adoption preparation.

Officials toured that the partnership reflects Palm Springs Subaru's dedication to the local community, which also includes partnerships with organizations like Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, LifeStream, and many more.

For more information on the event, visit https://psanimalshelter.org/