Petitions for union representation doubled under Biden’s presidency, first increase since 1970s

WASHINGTON (AP) — There has been a doubling of petitions by workers to have union representation during President Joe Biden’s administration. According to figures released Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board, there were 3,286 petitions filed with the government in fiscal 2024, up from 1,638 in 2021. This marks the first increase in unionization petitions during a presidential term since Gerald Ford’s administration, which ended 48 years ago. President Joe Biden says that the increase showed that his administration has done more for workers than his predecessor, Donald Trump, the current Republican nominee who is vying to return to the White House in November’s election.

