Puerto Rico police investigate 8 deaths and about two dozen suspected fentanyl overdoses in one town

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least eight people have died in a town on Puerto Rico’s north coast in recent days after authorities say around two dozen suffered from suspected overdoses linked to drugs likely contaminated with fentanyl. Police said Tuesday that the eighth victim was a 26-year-old man who died at a hospital where he was being treated. The first victims were discovered Thursday at a public housing project and other areas in the coastal town of Arecibo. Puerto Rico’s Health Department announced a public health emergency and has dispatched crews to the area to try and identify those with overdose symptoms.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.