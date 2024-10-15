Qatar’s ruler says his nation will vote on abandoning legislative elections after just one poll

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s ruling emir says his small, energy-rich nation will hold a referendum on ending a short-lived experiment in electing members of the country’s advisory Shura Council. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani offered no immediate timeline for the referendum in an annual address Tuesday to the Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budgets, debates major issues and provides advice to the ruler. The body does not have sway over matters of defense, security and the economy. However, it marks yet another rollback in the hereditarily ruled Gulf Arab states in its halting steps to embrace representational rule.

