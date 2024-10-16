3 states renew their effort to reduce access to the abortion drug mifepristone

Three states are asking a judge to let them try a new approach with a lawsuit to force the federal government to reduce access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The request from Idaho, Kansas and Missouri comes months after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously refused to undo the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of the pill. The court says the anti-abortion doctors and organization behind that effort did not have the right to sue. The states contend that they have standing. And they want to roll back relaxed regulations rather than press for the approval to be revoked entirely.

