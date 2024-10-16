Entertainment and lifestyle titan Barry Diller will have memoir out next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Diller has a memoir coming out next spring, covering a life that could fill multiple volumes. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Diller’s “Who Knew” will be released May 20, and it will detail his rise from the mailroom of the William Morris Agency to the heights of wealth and influence. His many achievements range from producing “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Saturday Night Fever” to founding the Fox Broadcasting Company. He will also write about his marriage to Diane von Fürstenberg and his current position as chairman and CEO of the holding company IAC.

