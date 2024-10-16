EU and Gulf leaders meet for first summit against background of Mideast turmoil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of the European Union and six Gulf nations are meeting in an inaugural summit on Wednesday against a backdrop of turmoil in the Middle East and struggles to find a unified position on the war in Ukraine. The summit is expected to last just a few hours and encompass everything from visas and trade to the situation in the Middle East, and is unlikely to yield more than general commitments to improve cooperation. The 27-nation EU has long had relations with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

