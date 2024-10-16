North Korea confirms its revised constitution defines South Korea as ‘hostile state’ for first time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has confirmed that its recently revised constitution defines South Korea as “a hostile state” for the first time. North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament met for two days last week to change the country’s constitution but state media hadn’t immediately provided many details about the session. Leader Kim Jong Un in January called for the constitutional change to designate South Korea as the country’s main enemy, remove the goal of a peaceful Korean unification and define the North’s sovereign, territorial sphere. The official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the constitution “clearly defines” South Korea “as a hostile state.”

