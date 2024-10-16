Prosecutors say father of Georgia shooting suspect knew son was obsessed with school shooters

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say the father of a teenager accused of a deadly high school shooting in Georgia was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters. The prosecutors said at a Wednesday court hearing that Colt Gray had a shrine in his bedroom for the gunman in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Investigators testified that Colin Gray had also gifted his son the assault-style weapon used in the shooting that killed four people at Apalachee High School. They say Colin Gray was aware that Colt’s mental health had deteriorated in the weeks before the shooting. Colin Gray is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

