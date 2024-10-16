Students are injured in clashes with Pakistani police over reports of an on-campus rape

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — More than two dozen students have been injured in clashes with Pakistani police over reports of an on-campus rape of a young woman. Officials say the students were hurt in violence on Monday and Tuesday in the eastern city of Lahore after reports about the alleged rape were spread on social media. Students initially protested on the campus of the private college but later gathered outside the provincial assembly, where they clashed with police. The college administration denied there was an assault, as did the teenager’s parents. Sexual violence against women is common in Pakistan but is underreported because of the stigma attached to it in the conservative country. Protests about sexual violence against women are uncommon.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.