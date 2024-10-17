Skip to Content
Alabama man arrested in SEC social media account hack that led the price of bitcoin to spike

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested for his alleged role in the January hack of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission social media account that led the price of bitcoin to spike, the Justice Department said. Eric Council Jr. is accused of helping to break into the SEC’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, allowing hackers to prematurely announce the approval of long-awaited bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The price of bitcoin briefly spiked more than $1,000 after the post.

