Greek man convicted of causing disturbance by entering neighbors’ properties to smell their shoes
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A judge in northern Greece has imposed a suspended one-month prison sentence on a man convicted of disturbing his neighbors by repeatedly sneaking into their properties to smell their shoes. The 28-year-old Greek man told the Thessaloniki court that he was unable to explain his behavior, which, he said, caused him great embarrassment. He stressed that he had no intention of causing anybody any harm, and neighbors testified that he never displayed any sign of aggression during his visits.