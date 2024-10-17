One Direction were the internet’s first boy band, and Liam Payne its grounding force

One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead this week after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at just 31. In life, Payne was critical part of One Direction, a boy band unlike any other. Experts told The Associated Press that he was the grounding force of the group, the internet’s first boy band. Even though his solo career was the least successful, he always made it a point to celebrate One Direction. Payne also co-wrote many of One Direction’s songs. Fans and experts agree that it is too early to determine what his legacy will become but think it will point back to his group’s music.

