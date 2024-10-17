Ontario Hockey League says it will cooperate with an investigation into sexual assault allegation

TORONTO (AP) — The Ontario Hockey League says it is taking recent sexual assault allegations against eight former players “very seriously” and will cooperate with any police investigation. A woman said in a CTV report that aired Wednesday she was sexually assaulted by eight OHL players in November 2014 at a house where a 19-year-old player she was in a relationship with was living while playing in the league. She said some of the players went on to play in the NHL. The woman said she filed a report with Ontario Provincial Police earlier this year.

