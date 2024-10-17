South Carolina man gets life in prison in killing of Black transgender woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in federal prison in the killing of a Black transgender woman after their secret sexual relationship was exposed. A judge sentenced Daqua Lameek Ritter in federal court in Columbia on Thursday. Ritter had been convicted in February of a hate crime for the shooting death of Dime Doe in 2019. Ritter was the first person in the nation convicted of killing someone based on their gender identity. Prosecutors say Ritter shot Doe three times with a .22 caliber handgun after word started getting out about Ritter’s relationship with Doe in the small town of Allendale

