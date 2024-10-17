Teen smoking and other tobacco use drop to lowest level in 25 years, CDC reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Teen smoking hit an all-time low in the U.S. this year. It’s part of a big drop in the youth use of tobacco that includes electronic cigarettes and hookahs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported a 20% drop in the estimated number of middle and high school students who recently used at least one tobacco product. It is now at its lowest level in 25 years. Health officials say a drop in vaping largely explains the overall decline. The results come from an annual CDC survey.

