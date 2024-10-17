Violence spikes in Syria’s opposition-held northwest, killing civilians and striking infrastructure

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — A U.N. official has said he is “alarmed” by escalating violence in Syria’s opposition-held northwest in recent days, including airstrikes that hit near a food distribution site for displaced families and others that struck a power station and disabled water stations. The U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, David Carden, says that 12 civilians, including children, have been killed since Monday and the increased violence has “halted critical humanitarian activities, including services provided by ten health facilities.” A strike on a furniture manufacturing workshop on the outskirts of the city of Idlib Wednesday killed 10 people and injured 32, many of them workers, the local civil defense, also known as the White Helmets, has said,

