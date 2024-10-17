What we know about Liam Payne’s death, including some of the unanswered questions

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine authorities continue to investigate the death of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died Wednesday at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. As the investigation carries on, local authorities are categorizing Payne’s death as “suspicious” given the possibility that he consumed drug and alcohol before the fall, and they have ordered a toxicology report to determine if that was the case. Whether the fall was intentional or accidental remains unknown. Police confirmed they found Payne’s hotel room “in complete disarray,” with several broken items and drugs scattered about the room.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.