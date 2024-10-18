Demonstrators beat effigy of India’s prime minister outside courthouse after hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators who blame the Indian government for a murder-for-hire scheme targeting a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City have protested outside a Manhattan courthouse after a hearing for a defendant charged in the plot. Demonstrators beat an effigy of India’s prime minister during the protest. It came one day after a rewritten indictment in the case charged Indian government employee Vikash Yadav in connection with the foiled plan. Yadav remains at large. At Friday’s hearing, Nikhil Gupta pleaded not guilty to the new indictment. The indictment said Yadav recruited Gupta to orchestrate the assassination.

