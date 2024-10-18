Former Florida college student charged in the death of a baby found in a trash can

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida college student is facing several charges in the death of her newborn infant, whose body was found wrapped in a towel in a trash can. Investigators said Friday that 19-year-old Brianna Moore is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, child neglect with great bodily harm and two other counts. State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a news release that Moore was arrested in her home state of Mississippi and will be extradited to Florida. It wasn’t clear Friday if Moore has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

