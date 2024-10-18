One of the largest solar projects in the US opens in Texas, backed by Google

One of the largest solar projects in the U.S. opened in Texas on Friday backed by what Google said is the largest solar electricity purchase it has ever made. Google executive Ben Sloss says the corporation has a responsibility to bring renewable, carbon-free electricity online at the same time it opens operations that will use that power. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who attended, said the solar project is a “posterchild” for the administration’s industrial strategy. SB Energy built three solar farms side by side about two hours south of Dallas. Combined, they are one of the largest solar projects in the United States, capable of providing 875 megawatts of clean energy. That’s nearly the size of a typical nuclear facility.

