2 people arrested after 200 minks are released from Pennsylvania farm

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people are facing charges following the release of about 200 minks from cages at a central Pennsylvania fur farm. An official says most of the animals were recovered. A previous incident at the farm resulted in thousands of mink being released into the surrounding area. State police in Northumberland County say troopers were called shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after two people were caught on camera releasing the minks at the Richard H. Stahl Sons farm in Rockefeller Township. Two people from Massachusetts were charged agricultural vandalism, criminal mischief involving property damage and other counts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.