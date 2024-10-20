New Mexico authorities: 2 dead, 309 people rescued after severe flooding in and near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico National Guard is continuing search and rescue operations after record rainfall produced severe flooding in and around the city of Roswell and Chaves County. Guard officials say 309 people have been rescued since Saturday with 38 taken to hospitals. City officials say two people have died, but no details were immediately available. Seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. The National Weather Service said nearly 6 inches of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.