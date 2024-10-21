Prosecutors: Ex-officer’s gunshots put people in danger the night of deadly Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys gave opening statements in a federal retrial of Brett Hankison. The former Louisville police officer is accused of firing errant shots during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead. Federal prosecutors said Monday Hankison’s gunshots endangered Taylor, her neighbors and even one of Hankison’s fellow police officers. None of Hankison’s shots hit anyone. Taylor was shot by other officers after they burst through her door in March 2020. They returned fire after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a single shot as officers came through the door. Hankison’s attorneys argued he was acting to protect his fellow officers.

