AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Colorado on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Colorado will cast ballots for a slew of statewide measures and local contests alongside elections for president and the U.S. House on Election Day. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and several third-party candidates will compete for the state’s 10 electoral votes. There are a few closely watched U.S. House races in Colorado. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is trying to secure victory in a new district on the east side of the state and Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo has a tight reelection contest against Republican candidate Gabe Evans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.